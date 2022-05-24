More than $3.4 million announced for 6 Upward Bound programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $3.4 million for Upward Bound Programs across West Virginia.

A total of $3,467,970 from the U.S. Department of Education will be going to six colleges and universities.

Upward Bound is one of eight Federal TRIO Programs managed by the Department of Education and provides funding to help students prepare for and complete their higher education degrees.

Senator Manchin spoke about how this will help students pursue higher education degrees.

Upward Bound Programs support students across the Mountain State as they pursue higher education degrees, from providing affordable summer housing to funding college preparatory classes. I’m pleased to see continued investment in our Upward Bound programs, and while this announcement is only a week away from the crucial deadline for our summer programs, I’m pleased the Department of Education made the announcement after I called on them to take action. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a longtime supporter of Upward Bound, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster educational programs across West Virginia.

Senator Capito knows firsthand what programs like Upward Bound can provide to students pursuing higher education.

As a former college guidance counselor and throughout my career in public service, I have seen first-hand how Upward Bound and other TRIO programs provide students in West Virginia with key opportunities to pursue higher education. I will continue to support Upward Bound programs and encourage the Department of Education to further recognize the impact these programs make, especially in rural areas. Our higher education institutions in West Virginia do incredible work on behalf of their students, and I greatly appreciate their dedication to learning in our state.

Prior to this announcement, current funding for programs in West Virginia was set to end on May 31st.

The following are the individual awards for each college and university:

$768,419 – Davis & Elkins College

$762,916 – Concord University

$748,647 – West Virginia University

$480,875 – Salem University

$409,512 – Marshall University

$297,601 – Shepard University

