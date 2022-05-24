Advertisement

Notre Dame falls to Moorefield despite a promising seventh inning

Fighting Irish lose game one 3-1
By Casey Kay
May. 23, 2022
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame hosted Moorefield for the first game of the Class A Region II Championship.

Moorefield was able to slowly but surely get some runs on the board, two coming from the fourth inning.

Notre Dame looked to do the same thing they did over Tygarts Valley in the sectional championship: a comeback win. Dom Bombardiere was able to get Notre Dame on the board with a steal home, but a controversial out at second during the steal gave Notre Dame two outs, from which they couldn’t recover from, falling 3-1.

The Fighting Irish will travel to Moorefield tomorrow for game two, a win from Notre Dame would force a third and final game to decide the regional champions.

