Sheriff’s Office budget back on Harrison County agenda after massive cuts

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Commission will have a full agenda when they meet Wednesday morning.

The meeting will cover multiple topics, such as certifying the 2022 election results and funding for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

In March, 5 News told you that the Sheriff’s Office had requested $300,000, but the Commission’s budget only included $7,000.

At the time, Sheriff Robert Matheny criticized the move, saying the massive budget-cut leaves no money for the department’s body cameras.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the first time the commission has discusses the body cam budget.

