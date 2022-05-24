Valley Healthcare Treatment Center officially opens

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Addiction is rampant in West Virginia., but resources to help those struggling are not.

A new state-of-the-art treatment facility in Fairmont is hoping to help with that.

Valley Healthcare Treatment Center officially opened Tuesday. The new center will help people fight addiction and get them on the road to recovery.

The program will offer direct treatment from detox all the way through a 28 day program.

Richard Bowyer is on the board of directors. He says the treatment center is necessary for our area.

“Because of the tremendous and terrible expanse of opioid and other substance abuse, regionally in fact all over the country but particularly in West Virginia and our immediate area,” said Bowyer.

Bowyer says this isn’t just a fancy new building where you go to get treatment and get back on your feet.

“Recovery is a process which never ends. Once having been addicted to substances it takes a long process to recover. Those that have been deeply involved have to be detoxed and get the poison out of their system first before their able to begin the process of recovery,” said Bowyer.

People in the program will also learn how to make adjustments with their life. Like purchasing food for their own meals, computer skills, and exercising.

The goal of the program is to put them back into the community.

“They can expect a number of people on the road to a more positive recovery where they can be once again active in the community, at work, back in school and whatever those situations might be. They can make positive contributions in various ways including economically to this community and the communities where they come from,” said Bowyer.

Bowyer says they are grateful for everyone who made the treatment center possible.

