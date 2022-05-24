Warming Up with Bridgeport baseball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport baseball is up against Morgantown for the Class AAA Region I title, the same matchup for the crown as last year.

The Indians edged out University in a third and final game for the Region 1, Section 2 title with a walk-off 11-10 victory. After a close call, they got back to work last week, “So I think that we learned that we just need to stay up at all times and be ready to play at any moment, and just stay up during the whole game, that was a thing that our team was wavering and we just need to keep the energy up and then during practice I think were just doing new drills and focusing on what we need to focus on to get better at,” said Ben McDougal.

Aidan Paulsen emphasized what Coach Shields was telling the team during the sectional championship, coaching Bridgeport to the win, “You know play with our hearts, and he just said we need to play hard nose bulldog baseball, he said theirs three types of dogs and he wants bulldogs.”

Playing Morgantown is nothing new for the Indians, “Played them in the regional last year, so as long as we work hard and play our game we can get to states and hopefully win another state championship,” said Cam Cole.

Anthony Dixon is grateful to be healthy and pitching for the team again, after recovering from an arm injury last year, “I’m really thankful for being able to throw this year , cause last year I only threw about 8 innings and it really sucked not being able to help the team the way I wanted to, just sitting and sometimes I’d come in and hit DH, but I have more fun going out and helping the team when I can throw,” said Dixon. The senior was part of the pitching effort in the win over the Hawks.

Bridgeport won in game one against Morgantown on Monday night, 5-1. The Mohigans travel down to the Indians for game two on Tuesday, a win from Bridgeport would send them to the state tournament.

