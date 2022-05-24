Woman accused of cashing counterfeit checks worth thousands

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County woman has been charged after officers said she cashed numerous counterfeit checks bearing the names of local businesses worth thousands of dollars.

Officers responded to a fraud complaint that took place on Nov. 25, 2021 a bank in Fayette County and spoke with the office manager for the Crum PSD who said it “appeared as though a check had been created with a routing and account number which correlated to a check in the Crum PSD check book that was still in her possession,” according to a criminal complaint.

The bank provided officers with a copy of the check, which totaled $2,420.45, and confirmed it to have been cashed by Chrissy Farley, 39, on Nov. 25th shortly before 10 a.m., officers said.

When officers followed up on this incident in Dec. 2021, the report says they learned of several other fraudulent checks Farley had cashed at other locations, including one check bearing the name “Berkley County Public Service” for $6,000 and another check bearing the name “Sundale” in Morgantown for $3,052.22, both of which were cashed in Nicholas County.

Officers said none of the checks Farley cashed were made out to her by the businesses in which the money was fraudulently obtained.

The total amount of money Farley fraudulently obtained is $11,472.67, according to the criminal complaint.

Farley has been charged with counterfeiting, forgery and obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses in both Nicholas County and Fayette County. She is being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $55,000 bond.

