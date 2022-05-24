Advertisement

WVa man admits threatening witness in brother’s case

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the man’s brother.

David Stanley admitted Monday in federal court that he sent several intimidating and threatening messages through social media to a witness in a case against Stanley’s brother, Charles Stanley, court records showed.

David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Sept. 8.

Charles Stanley pleaded guilty in February to charges related to the theft of mining equipment from an energy facility.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.
Body discovered in the Cheat River
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
West Virginia man charged with crashing into a Dairy Queen
John Chesire
Morgantown man accused of impersonating WVSP officer
Barbour County returns May indictments, includes one murder

Latest News

Watchdog: WVa Rep. Mooney likely broke rules with Aruba trip
Watchdog: WVa Rep. Mooney likely broke rules with Aruba trip
Monongahela National Forest completes prescribed burns
Monongahela National Forest completes prescribed burns
Elkins City Council member resigns
Elkins City Council member resigns
Mon Health System and West Virginia Junior College put nursing education on wheels
Mon Health System and West Virginia Junior College put nursing education on wheels
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, May 23
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, May 23