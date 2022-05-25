Annual Gala raises money for WVU Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was suits and ties and gowns Friday night to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

The 18th annual Gala Fundraiser was held at the event center at the Morgantown Marriott.

It was an evening filled with gourmet dining, entertainment, dancing and silent auctions.

NSYNC singer Joey Fatone emceed the night.

CEO Amy Bush says it’s a night that couldn’t have happened without all the hospital’s supporters.

“This is sort of a culmination of our Grow Hope Campaign to raise money for our new building and for the programs within our building, so we’re just truly grateful for the support and everyone that has come out tonight,” Bush said.

Friday night was the first WVU Medicine Children’s Gala since the start of the pandemic.

