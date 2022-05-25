Advertisement

Annual Gala raises money for WVU Children’s Hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was suits and ties and gowns Friday night to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

The 18th annual Gala Fundraiser was held at the event center at the Morgantown Marriott.

It was an evening filled with gourmet dining, entertainment, dancing and silent auctions.

NSYNC singer Joey Fatone emceed the night.

CEO Amy Bush says it’s a night that couldn’t have happened without all the hospital’s supporters.

“This is sort of a culmination of our Grow Hope Campaign to raise money for our new building and for the programs within our building, so we’re just truly grateful for the support and everyone that has come out tonight,” Bush said.

Friday night was the first WVU Medicine Children’s Gala since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chrissy Farley
Woman accused of cashing counterfeit checks worth thousands
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.
Body discovered in the Cheat River
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

Latest News

Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff through Saturday
Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff through Saturday
WVU gala
Annual Gala raises money for WVU Children’s Hospital
(Source: Gray News)
Former Corrections Officer pleads guilty to bribery charges
Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff through Saturday