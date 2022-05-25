Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: University’s Josh Edwards

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Josh Edwards has made the most of his high school career. Looking back at, Edwards lead the Hawks to back-to-back team titles for cross country this past fall and claimed his third individual state cross country titles. If you add on the six he’s earned from the track and the UHS 2022 Track & Field team title, that brings Edwards total to 12 state titles, too much hardware to count, but the awards can’t compare to the feeling of a race for the University senior.

“When you’re out there and it’s the final moment of the race, and it can be anyone’s and you’re the one taking it, that’s a feeling that you know will never leave you,” Edwards said after winning the 800 meter run title.

The three-time Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year and the 2021 Track and Field West Virginia Player of the Year finished out his running career in Hawks gear with titles in the 3200, 1600 and 800, and finishing that last race gave Edwards a feeling he wasn’t expecting.

“You know I didn’t expect to feel this sentimental...going into it,” Edwards said. “When we came into the team, we weren’t even at the state level and now, you know, Rocco and I, we’ve made this this team a national caliber team.”

Edwards credits his teammates for pushing him to the success he’s found in the last four years.

“You just to go back and see what the guys have accomplished and you know guys come and go, and obviously Rocco’s been there since day one and stuck with me and you know without him that wouldn’t be possible,” Edwards said. “I think that’s where I get most of my sentiment from.”

As Edwards heads out west to run for the University of Oregon, he knows the future of University is in good hands.

“It’s just good to see you know where you stated and where it’s end up now and everything works out,” Edwards said. “It’s sad I’m leaving these guys but like I said before, the testament of a good leader isn’t how they perform with you, it’s how they perform without, and Ryan and Drew are fully capable of taking this team to do even better things than what Rocco and I did.”

