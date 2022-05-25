Bridgeport baseball secures themselves in the final chapter of the postseason

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 5-1 win over the Mohigans last night, Bridgeport was back on the diamond with Morgantown on Tuesday evening for game two of the Class AAA Region I Championship.

Morgantown struck first, tallying a run in the top of the first with a hit from Ryan Fluharty that brought in Aaron Jamison, the Mohigans taking the lead 1-0.

Bridgeport matched and exceeded Morgantown’s first inning efforts, bringing in four runs in the bottom of the first, pulling a 4-1 lead: Chris Harbert was walked bringing in Aidan Paulsen (1-1), Zach Zohrig singled, bringing in Cam Cole (2-1), Phil Reed hit a line drive into left field, pulling in Anthony Dixon (3-1) and Harbert scored off a grounder from Drew Bailey (4-1).

Bridgeport scored their fifth and final run in the bottom of the third off a hit from Bailey that brought in Zohrig.

Morgantown secured their last run in the top of the fifth off a Ryan Fluharty double that brought in Jamison.

With the Class AAA Region I win, Bridgeport advances to the state tournament in search of their eighth consecutive state title, ““It never get’s old, I mean these kids deserve it, they’ve worked really hard to play the amount of games that we’ve played, they we locked in and when you have a senior laden team like we have, and you know some of those kids are on the bench that you know are role played that come in and fill the roles and I think overall these kids are just they’re together, they stay as a good group and we got some good leaders,” said head coach Robert Shields.

