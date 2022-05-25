Colorado woman searches for missing service dog

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman from Colorado is looking for your help to find her service dog that ran away after a car accident just over the West Virginia border near Cheat Lake.

Bridget Spangler and her fiancé were driving down 43 on May 21 and had just entered West Virginia when they got into a car accident.

Following the traumatic experience, Spangler’s seizure alert dog, Heidi, a brown and black shepherd mix with a white underbelly, ran from the scene back towards Pennsylvania and had been missing ever since.

Spangler explained that Heidi alerts her to seizures and is also trained to get her help if needed.

“She not only helps me right before. She helps me afterward. You know, Heidi is an imperative part of my life. So, getting her back is very important,” she added.

However, Spangler received a call that Heidi was spotted in Smithfield, Pennsylvania, on May 22.

“Sunday, the lady was going to church, and it was out by Seghi’s Lakes that’s the last guaranteed sighting that we’ve had,” she said on May 24.

Spangler was staying in Morgantown at Motel 6 while searching for Heidi.

A GoFundMe , was created to assist with the cost of housing and transportation needed for their stay.

Spangler said if you see Heidi, do not chase her or yell her name. Get down to her level and speak gently.

She added Heidi was last seen wearing a purple collar with white stitching.

Spangler asks for anyone that has seen Heidi to reach out to her or Margaret using the information below.

Bridget Spangler - (719) 640-2651, bspangler2018@gmail.com

Margaret - (724) 562-5807

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.