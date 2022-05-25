Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston releases statement on Texas school shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston released a statement on Wednesday asking West Virginians to pray for the victims involved in the Texas school shooting.

The following is the full statement from the Diocese.

It is with great sadness that I once again call on all West Virginia residents to join with the world in prayer for the victims of the horrendous school shooting that took place yesterday in Uvalde, Texas. As Catholics, we are called to pray for those who have died and assist in healing the deep wounds of those who mourn. But we must now do more than offer prayers and support. We must encourage concrete action in the hopes that never again are school children the target of these heinous acts of violence. It is obvious that mental health issues, unchecked anger, and rage are part of the problem and can lead to people committing unspeakable acts of evil and violence, and we must address these issues, but it is equally apparent that those perpetrating these terrible atrocities are able to do so because they wield powerful weapons that are able to kill and maim dozens of people in just seconds. We must do more as a society to limit the availability of these types of weapons; especially to those whose sole purpose is to use such weapons to commit atrocities against our brothers and sisters. I call on everyone to pray for an end to this evil and implore both gun owners and our elected officials to work together and take action to ensure the safety of our children, our schools, our churches, and our communities.

Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the bloodbath Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He had legally bought two such rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday, authorities said.

About 30 minutes before the bloodbath, Ramos made three social media posts, Gov. Gregg Abbot said. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot up an elementary school.

Abbott said Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles west of San Antonio, had no known criminal or mental health history.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.