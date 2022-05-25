Advertisement

Flags for Heroes raises money for local marine corps league

The flag display will be up for a week.
The flag display will be up for a week.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bi-annual Flags for Heroes display and fundraiser is up and running.

Soon you’ll see rows of flags set up at Spencer’s Landing, each flag representing someone’s hero.

How it works is you buy a flag for $50, then that flag is put up in the name of whoever you’re honoring.

The flags are displayed in both May and November.

The money goes towards the Marine Corps League of Parkersburg. It supports their community outreach initiatives like making Christmas bags for local veterans in nursing homes, donating to Shop With a Cop, helping marines transition into civilian life, and more.

The flag display isn’t just for honoring veterans. You can choose to honor a teacher, your mom, or anyone else you look up to.

Marine Corps member Donald Dearth explained, “Especially remember your heroes, no matter who they are, whether they’re veterans, firemen, policemen. We’ve had all sorts of stuff. I had a brother and sister each buy a flag who didn’t know the other one did, using their sibling as a hero.”

Flags will be put up at Spencer’s Landing Friday afternoon. You can buy a flag to display before or after the flags are put up. Just call 304-481-0630.

The flag display will be up for a week.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Chrissy Farley
Woman accused of cashing counterfeit checks worth thousands
Stanley "Jason" Barnette
Person of interest sought in West Virginia house fire
Eli Villers
Former Corrections Officer pleads guilty to bribery charges

Latest News

NCRJ
Lawmakers want workgroup to help address jail overcrowding
Approved West Virginia charter school won’t open this fall
Bridgeport woman accused of beating child over chores
Suddenlink fined $2.24 million
W.Va. PSC says Suddenlink can repay $2.2 million in installments
The first annual ACE award presentation at St. Francis Central Catholic.
St. Francis Central Catholic holds the first ACE fund award presentation