Flags for Heroes raises money for local marine corps league

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bi-annual Flags for Heroes display and fundraiser is up and running.

Soon you’ll see rows of flags set up at Spencer’s Landing, each flag representing someone’s hero.

How it works is you buy a flag for $50, then that flag is put up in the name of whoever you’re honoring.

The flags are displayed in both May and November.

The money goes towards the Marine Corps League of Parkersburg. It supports their community outreach initiatives like making Christmas bags for local veterans in nursing homes, donating to Shop With a Cop, helping marines transition into civilian life, and more.

The flag display isn’t just for honoring veterans. You can choose to honor a teacher, your mom, or anyone else you look up to.

Marine Corps member Donald Dearth explained, “Especially remember your heroes, no matter who they are, whether they’re veterans, firemen, policemen. We’ve had all sorts of stuff. I had a brother and sister each buy a flag who didn’t know the other one did, using their sibling as a hero.”

Flags will be put up at Spencer’s Landing Friday afternoon. You can buy a flag to display before or after the flags are put up. Just call 304-481-0630.

The flag display will be up for a week.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.