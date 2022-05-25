Former Corrections Officer pleads guilty to bribery charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Corrections Officer from FCI Hazelton pleaded guilty on Tuesday to multiple bribery charges, officials said.

Eli Scott Villers, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public Official,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Officials said Villers was employed by FCI Hazleton as a correctional officer during the time of the crime, from September 2018 to February 2019.

Villers conspired with an inmate to smuggle in tobacco products on multiple occasions, Ihlenfeld said.

In exchange for the tobacco products, authorities said Villers would receive cash via the use of CashApp.

Villers faces up to 15 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

