Advertisement

Former Corrections Officer pleads guilty to bribery charges

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Corrections Officer from FCI Hazelton pleaded guilty on Tuesday to multiple bribery charges, officials said.

Eli Scott Villers, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public Official,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Officials said Villers was employed by FCI Hazleton as a correctional officer during the time of the crime, from September 2018 to February 2019.

Villers conspired with an inmate to smuggle in tobacco products on multiple occasions, Ihlenfeld said.

In exchange for the tobacco products, authorities said Villers would receive cash via the use of CashApp.

Villers faces up to 15 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chrissy Farley
Woman accused of cashing counterfeit checks worth thousands
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.
Body discovered in the Cheat River
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

Latest News

Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff through Saturday
Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff through Saturday
WVU gala
Annual Gala raises money for WVU Children’s Hospital
WVU gala
Annual Gala raises money for WVU Children’s Hospital
Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff through Saturday