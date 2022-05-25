Advertisement

Four Lewis County student-athletes sign with collegiate programs

One Minuteman, three Minutemaids ink with programs
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Lewis County student-athletes signed with various collegiate athletic programs Tuesday.

Abby Hartley and Jonah Clem will both attend Glenville State University to play for the Pioneer softball and baseball programs.

Lauren Wyatt signed to participate in track & field in the northern panhandle at West Liberty University.

Jaelyn Romans is heading south to Atlanta to play women’s soccer for Agnes Scott College.

