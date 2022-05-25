Four Lewis County student-athletes sign with collegiate programs

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Lewis County student-athletes signed with various collegiate athletic programs Tuesday.

Abby Hartley and Jonah Clem will both attend Glenville State University to play for the Pioneer softball and baseball programs.

Lauren Wyatt signed to participate in track & field in the northern panhandle at West Liberty University.

Jaelyn Romans is heading south to Atlanta to play women’s soccer for Agnes Scott College.

