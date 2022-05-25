Gov. Justice being treated for possible Lyme disease

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced he is being treated for “possible Lyme disease” after falling ill amid the WV GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville.

In a release sent to 5 News, Gov. Justice says, “After the WV GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville, I began feeling extremely sick. I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%. As of now, I am being treated for possible Lyme disease.”

Justice is postponing his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week, and says he will hold one as soon as possible after the holiday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.