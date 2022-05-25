Advertisement

Gov. Justice being treated for possible Lyme disease

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Nov. 3, 2020.(AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced he is being treated for “possible Lyme disease” after falling ill amid the WV GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville.

In a release sent to 5 News, Gov. Justice says, “After the WV GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville, I began feeling extremely sick. I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%. As of now, I am being treated for possible Lyme disease.”

Justice is postponing his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week, and says he will hold one as soon as possible after the holiday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chrissy Farley
Woman accused of cashing counterfeit checks worth thousands
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
A body was found on Friday in the Cheat River near the U.S. 50 bridge in Preston County.
Body discovered in the Cheat River
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

Latest News

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Josh Edwards
Baseball AA tournament at Fairmont
Baseball AA tournament at Fairmont
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County Commission determining funding for Sheriff’s Department
Harrison County Commission determining funding for Sheriff's Department
Harrison County Commission determining funding for Sheriff's Department