Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff through Saturday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, May 28 in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

Gov. Justice signed a proclamation this morning, and you can click here to view it.

The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S.

Investigators did not immediately disclose a motive but identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.


