Harrison County Commission determining funding for Sheriff’s Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday’s Harrison County Commission meeting furthered plans to fix the budget for the Sheriff’s Department to get them new cruisers and body cameras.

Commission President Susan Thomas spoke with Sheriff Matheny the day before to work on final figures.

“As far as I’m concerned, it went well. I think we’re still on the same page. I do support them an will do everything I can do to make sure his guys and girls are safe,” Thomas said.

Although the process is moving along, one of the commissioners thinks it can be done sooner.

Commissioner David Hinkle voted against the 2022-2023 budget saying the lack of oversight caused this budget issue and needs to be mended.

“That’s the whole point is to meet here and not to rubber stamp any agenda item,: Hinkle said. “It’s to discuss them and determine why were doing what we’re doing and why the commission is going to move that way.”

Hinkle says over $900,000 of left-over American Rescue Plan money should be allocated to the Sheriff but the motion was voted down.

Thomas says that money was already designated for rail trails and like the sheriff’s budget, it can’t be changed until after July 1st.

However, Hinkle says this isn’t the case.

“The money wasn’t transferred. It’s just like me telling you I’m going to give you a hundred bucks, but I never put it in your checking account that’s what we did,” Hinkle said.

Thomas says they’re getting the Sheriff’s Department the best bang for their buck on cruisers and body cameras, and Sheriff Matheny is planning to meet with the commission on June 8th to finalize their annual budget.

