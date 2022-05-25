Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 25, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system out west will lift warm air and some moisture into our area today, leading to seasonably warm weather before it brings rain later this week. So this afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with only a couple peeks of sunshine. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s in the lowlands and mid-70s in the mountains. It might also feel a little muggy outside, with relative humidities in the 50-percent range. So make sure to drink plenty of water today. Overall, this afternoon will be calm and nice, but a little hot too. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, not a bad night. Tomorrow afternoon, we could see a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but other than that, we should be dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-80s and feeling a little humid. Overall, tomorrow will be a cloudy, summer-like afternoon as well. Overnight into Friday morning, a cold front from out west pushes into our area, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms into our area and potentially creating a messy morning commute. It should be east of us by the afternoon, but leftover moisture means a few more showers and thunderstorms in the area. That also causes temperatures to drop into the low-70s. More showers and even a few thunderstorms take place on Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, the system should be east of us and drier weather settles into the area, so much nicer conditions are expected. By Memorial Day itself, we are back in the mid-80s, with sunny skies. In short, today and tomorrow will be cloudy and a little muggy, but otherwise okay, and we start Memorial Day weekend with some rain, before nicer weather returns.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine in the area. Winds will come from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, feeling a little hotter because of the humidity. Overall, today will be warm but okay. High: 81.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with southeast winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, it’s a calm night. Low: 58.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy during the morning and afternoon, and barring an isolated shower or thunderstorm, we should stay dry. We could also see peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Winds will come from the south at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, feeling a little humid outside. Overall, it’s a calm, hot afternoon. Overnight, rain showers and thunderstorms start pushing into our area High: 83.

Friday: Rain showers and thunderstorms push in during the early-morning hours, but the line of rain is out by early-afternoon. So this could lead to a messy morning commute. Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads. More rain showers are expected during the afternoon. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the mid-70s, within range for late-May. Overall, it’s a rainy morning and gray, seasonable afternoon. High: 75.

