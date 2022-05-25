Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 25th, 2022

It’s going to be a wet start to the holiday weekend.
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone. Another beautiful day across our area with plenty of sun and temperatures just above average. Tonight we could see some of our winds kick up with gusts reaching over 25 mph. We will see much of the same tomorrow morning and afternoon, but then a big storm system that we’ve been watching to the west will be entering our region. Showers and possibly thunderstorms will be pushing in anytime after 5 pm. Some of those cells could be strong and produce some gustier winds and hail. Showers will ease a bit Friday morning, but then midday we’ll see the associated cold front move through. That will bring with it some cooler air, but also showers will continue through Friday and for most of the day on Saturday. Rain totals from Thursday night into Saturday could reach over 1 1/2″ with some areas receiving more. By Saturday evening most of the showers will end but we’ll still remain cloudy. The big change happen on Sunday, skies will be much clearer and temperatures will be on their way up, and that goes for Memorial Day as well. Then into next week we are going to be under stagnant conditions will mean rising temperatures with hazy conditions.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 57

Thursday: Partly cloudy then showers late: High 82

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 72

Saturday: Showers through midday then mostly cloudy: High 71

