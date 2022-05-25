Lane of I-79 ramp in Harrison County to be closed, create delay

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to patching work, a lane of a ramp on I-79 will be closed on Thursday.

Officials say the right lane of the ramp from I-79 southbound onto U.S. 50 westbound will be closed.

The other lanes will remain open, but officials say the lane closure is likely to cause traffic delays.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.