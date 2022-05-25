Advertisement

Lane of I-79 ramp in Harrison County to be closed, create delay

(Source: MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to patching work, a lane of a ramp on I-79 will be closed on Thursday.

Officials say the right lane of the ramp from I-79 southbound onto U.S. 50 westbound will be closed.

The other lanes will remain open, but officials say the lane closure is likely to cause traffic delays.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

