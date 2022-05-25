Advertisement

Minor drives Jeep through front lawn of church, later calls investigators to explain

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tire marks are still visible on the front hill of Loan Oak Church from a red Jeep that was driven across the property and doing donuts in the parking lot.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office posted the photo of the truck on Facebook and immediately got a response, but from someone they weren’t expecting.

The young man that did it, actually called in (to) speak to me,” Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggelton said.

Members of the community were also stopping by the church in the afternoon to see what happened, including Brandon Schraffer from Poca.

“It was posted on Facebook that they saw some person, guy or girl and and a Jeep,” he said. “And it seemed like they were tearing up property in a church. And I just thought, who does that?”

Eggleton said after talking with the young man, he reached out to the church to see if they were open to taking this in another direction. He said in a situation like this, it can be made right outside of the justice system.

“This kid made a mistake,” Eggelton said. “He’s being a kid, not to justify being a kid being destructive, but we also don’t want to put a criminal record (on him).”

The church agreed with the sheriff and will be working to find a way to make things right.

We reached out to Loan Oak Church to ask what they decided to do, but they declined to share.

