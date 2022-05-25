Nancy Lee Kiser McCue, 67, of Weston passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Nancy was born in Weston on April 7, 1955, a daughter of the late William and Donna Kiser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings: Samuel and Janet Kiser. On April 5, 2005, Nancy married the love of her life, Ellis Kent McCue. He will miss her dearly after sharing 17 beautiful years together. Nancy was the mother to two sons: William Cody Lovett and wife, Eva and Scott Preston Lovett and wife, Debra, as well as Jason Allen McCue and Michael Kent McCue. Also surviving her are numerous grandchildren; five siblings: Steve Kiser and wife, Kerri, of OIB, NC, Mark Kiser of Weston, Joy Nicholson of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. She worked for Crystal Glass in the late 90′s and later at 7-Eleven on Court Ave. in Weston until their closing. Nancy’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Nancy _ McCue. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

