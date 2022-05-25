Person of interest sought in West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Investigators with the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office are seeking to speak with a person of interest in a recent fire that occurred in Jefferson, Kanawha County.

Stanley “Jason” Barnette was known to frequent the Jefferson area and had been seen squatting in the home that burned down on Saturday, May 21.

The abandoned home was located in the 7000 block of Kanawha Avenue.

Anyone with information on Barnette’s whereabouts are urged to call the W.Va. Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE.

Stanley "Jason" Barnette (WVSFMO)

