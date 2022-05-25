Advertisement

Robert C. Byrd takes series lead with shutout win over Herbert Hoover

Nathaniel Junkins’ sixth inning three-run homer cements win for Flying Eagles
Nathaniel Junkins
Nathaniel Junkins(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Game one of the Class AA Region II tournament was a quiet one after the first inning.

The Flying Eagles brought in two runs in the bottom of the first, but there would be no scoreboard movement again until the bottom of the sixth. With two on base, Nathaniel Junkins lifted a three-run homer over the left field fence, bringing the score to 5-0.

The Huskies got a few on base throughout the contest, but could not bring anyone home.

Robert C. Byrd takes the 1-0 lead and could punch its ticket to states with a win tomorrow night in Elkview. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

