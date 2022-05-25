Robert C. Byrd takes series lead with shutout win over Herbert Hoover

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Game one of the Class AA Region II tournament was a quiet one after the first inning.

The Flying Eagles brought in two runs in the bottom of the first, but there would be no scoreboard movement again until the bottom of the sixth. With two on base, Nathaniel Junkins lifted a three-run homer over the left field fence, bringing the score to 5-0.

The Huskies got a few on base throughout the contest, but could not bring anyone home.

Robert C. Byrd takes the 1-0 lead and could punch its ticket to states with a win tomorrow night in Elkview. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

