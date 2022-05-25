Scholarships awarded to CTE students across the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the recipients of the 2022 Albert Yanni Scholarships.

30 career technical education students in West Virginia were awarded this coveted $2,000 scholarship for the upcoming school year.

The Albert Yanni Scholarship provides CTE students an opportunity to pursue advanced education and/or training related to their career aspirations.

The application process is rigorous involving two rounds of thorough and extensive review of more than 80 applicants.

“These amazing students embody the excellence of public education as they pursue their career interests as well as shining bright in the classroom,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Not only are we impressed by their academic successes but also their interpersonal and self-management skills, leadership abilities and preparedness for post-secondary options whether that be education, employment or enlistment.”

The following are the students who have been awarded the scholarship and their respective school:

Allie Jarrell - Boone Career and Technical Center

Chloe Carroll - Boone Career and Technical Center

Montgomery Bertram - Cameron High School

Mark Tucker - Caperton Center

Sydney Chapman - Fayette Institute of Technology

Kendall Hylton - Greenbrier East High School

Sheridan Tolley - Greenbrier East High School

Kendra Munsey - James Monroe

Emily Marstiller - Jefferson High School

Phoebe Molish - John D. Rockefeller Career Center

Amanda Rine - John Marshall High School

Skylar Crawford - John Marshall High School

Alec Stanislawczyk - Keyser High School

Charity Hannah - Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute

Erica Davis - Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute

Josey Moore - Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute

Mattelyn Lamp - Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute

Millicent Kehrer - Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute

Alexa Shoemaker - Mineral County Technical Center

Averi Smith - Mineral County Technical Center

Hunter Powell - Mineral County Technical Center

Ragan Marcum - Mineral County Technical Center

Audrey Simpson - Monongalia County Tech Center

Stephanie Cole - Nicholas County Career and Technical Center

Levi Hunt - Roane County High School

Katie Cummings - Roane-Jackson Technical Center

Alexis Farley - Spring Valley High School

Mariah Evans - St Marys High School

Garrett Ammons - Tyler Consolidated High School

Rayegan Loss - United Technical Center

