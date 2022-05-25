Scholarships awarded to CTE students across the state
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the recipients of the 2022 Albert Yanni Scholarships.
30 career technical education students in West Virginia were awarded this coveted $2,000 scholarship for the upcoming school year.
The Albert Yanni Scholarship provides CTE students an opportunity to pursue advanced education and/or training related to their career aspirations.
The application process is rigorous involving two rounds of thorough and extensive review of more than 80 applicants.
“These amazing students embody the excellence of public education as they pursue their career interests as well as shining bright in the classroom,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Not only are we impressed by their academic successes but also their interpersonal and self-management skills, leadership abilities and preparedness for post-secondary options whether that be education, employment or enlistment.”
The following are the students who have been awarded the scholarship and their respective school:
- Allie Jarrell - Boone Career and Technical Center
- Chloe Carroll - Boone Career and Technical Center
- Montgomery Bertram - Cameron High School
- Mark Tucker - Caperton Center
- Sydney Chapman - Fayette Institute of Technology
- Kendall Hylton - Greenbrier East High School
- Sheridan Tolley - Greenbrier East High School
- Kendra Munsey - James Monroe
- Emily Marstiller - Jefferson High School
- Phoebe Molish - John D. Rockefeller Career Center
- Amanda Rine - John Marshall High School
- Skylar Crawford - John Marshall High School
- Alec Stanislawczyk - Keyser High School
- Charity Hannah - Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute
- Erica Davis - Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute
- Josey Moore - Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute
- Mattelyn Lamp - Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute
- Millicent Kehrer - Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute
- Alexa Shoemaker - Mineral County Technical Center
- Averi Smith - Mineral County Technical Center
- Hunter Powell - Mineral County Technical Center
- Ragan Marcum - Mineral County Technical Center
- Audrey Simpson - Monongalia County Tech Center
- Stephanie Cole - Nicholas County Career and Technical Center
- Levi Hunt - Roane County High School
- Katie Cummings - Roane-Jackson Technical Center
- Alexis Farley - Spring Valley High School
- Mariah Evans - St Marys High School
- Garrett Ammons - Tyler Consolidated High School
- Rayegan Loss - United Technical Center
