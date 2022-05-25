Senator Manchin speaks with veterans about concerns

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local veterans got a chance to question lawmakers and voice their concerns Wednesday.

Senator Joe Manchin held a virtual meeting with VFW posts across the state, including in Clarksburg.

The discussion focused on issues facing veterans, especially when it comes to medical services.

Some veterans are forced to travel hours to get the attention they need.

The meeting was a chance for them to question Manchin about what he’s doing to help the problem.

Clarksburg VFW commander John Aloi said he hopes things get better, and that more veterans will join the fight for better care.

“I am optimistic about the future. I’d like to see more turnouts, especially some of these veterans. This is what we have to fight for. We are going to fight for what we need then it’ll go away but, I am grateful for those who came out across the state.”

The meeting comes a month after the U.S. department of veterans affairs released a report regarding services in West Virginia.

That report recommends reducing services in 3 V.A. facilities across the state.. including the one in Clarksburg.

Senator Manchin is currently backing an act that would eliminate a commission tasked to consolidate VA hospitals across the country.

