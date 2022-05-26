2023 four-star WR Rodney Gallagher commits to West Virginia

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (WDTV) - Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher narrowed it down to eight schools, but West Virginia prevailed.

The Class of 2023 wide receiver is a four-start recruit and ranked 97th overall by Top247, making him the sixth highest-ranked recruit to commit to WVU.

Gallagher is from Uniontown, Pa., just up the road from Morgantown, which had a major influence in his decision.

