2023 four-star WR Rodney Gallagher commits to West Virginia

Rated as top-100 recruit by Top247
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (WDTV) - Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher narrowed it down to eight schools, but West Virginia prevailed.

The Class of 2023 wide receiver is a four-start recruit and ranked 97th overall by Top247, making him the sixth highest-ranked recruit to commit to WVU.

Gallagher is from Uniontown, Pa., just up the road from Morgantown, which had a major influence in his decision.

