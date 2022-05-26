Advertisement

Angler breaks blue catfish state record

Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the...
Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length.(WVDNR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Anglers continue to catch numerous trophy blue catfish from West Virginia waters, including one angler who caught the new state record for the species.

On May 25, Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length.

He was fishing from a boat on the lower section (R.C. Byrd Pool) of the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant. The bait used was cut shad.

Price’s record fish was 50.7 inches long and weighed a whopping 67.22 pounds.

Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the...
Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length.(WVDNR)

The trophy catfish eclipsed the weight record of 61.28 pounds held by Cody Carver for only seven weeks and also broke the length record of 50.15 inches held by Justin Goode since 2021.

Price’s record catch was measured by WVDNR Hatchery Manager Ryan Bosserman.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Bridgeport woman accused of beating child over chores
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Woman life-flighted after propane tank explosion
Stanley "Jason" Barnette
Person of interest sought in West Virginia house fire

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, May 26
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, May 26
Wetzel County teacher resigns amid investigation
Wetzel County teacher resigns amid investigation
West Virginia to receive part of $19 million settlement with Ford
West Virginia to receive part of $19 million settlement with Ford
Lawmakers want workgroup to help address jail overcrowding
Lawmakers want workgroup to help address jail overcrowding
Approved West Virginia charter school won’t open this fall
Approved West Virginia charter school won’t open this fall