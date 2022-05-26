Advertisement

Bridgeport woman accused of beating child over chores

A criminal complaint shows 46-year-old April Dulaney is charged with felony child abuse.
(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport woman is accused of beating a teenage child because of how she completed chores.

During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Clarksburg, the alleged victim said if she did not complete chores to 46-year-old April Dulaney’s expectations that Dulaney would hit her in the face, according to the complaint.

Bruising on the child’s face was noticed by school officials, according to the complaint.

Authorities say Dulaney was heard on audio recordings yelling things like, “Let me take my fist and see if you acknowledge,” and “I don’t care that you’re afraid to come home.”

Dulaney is charged with felony child abuse.

