Call this number if you have information about a threat to a local school

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, this week, the WV Department of Homeland Security today is reminding all West Virginians about the Safe Schools Helpline.

The West Virginia Safe Schools Helpline is a toll-free number, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, that residents can call at 1-866-723-3982 (1-866-SAFE-WVA).

Anyone can report information regarding anything that could harm students, staff, or property at any of West Virginia’s schools. Callers may remain anonymous upon request.

Concerned citizens can also email tips to safeschool@wv.gov.

“If you see something, you need to say something,” said DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy. “West Virginia has taken countless steps over the years to make our schools as safe as possible. We have established initiatives like the Safe Schools Program and the Safe Schools Helpline. Just six months ago, Governor Justice provided over $1 million so that we could add over 50 Prevention Resource Officers across the state.”

The WV Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Division houses the state’s Safe Schools Program, which provides support to public school systems around the state to enhance security and safety at all West Virginia educational facilities. The West Virginia Safe Schools Helpline was created in 2005 in an effort to open the lines of communication between emergency personnel and concerned citizens.

Since its inception, the Helpline has received nearly 3,000 calls from those concerned with school safety.

