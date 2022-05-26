Advertisement

Fairmont Senior returns to state tournament for first visit since 2014

Swept Keyser for Class AA Region I title
Fairmont Senior baseball
Fairmont Senior baseball
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior is continuing the success it’s seen throughout the 2021-2022 school year across all sports, but this time it’s in baseball.

The Polar Bears are returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2014 after Wednesday’s 5-2 win over Keyser, a series sweep for the Class AA Region I title.

“It’s great to get the monkey off my back finally,” head coach David Ricer said. “Especially when we’re producing girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, football, soccer, lacrosse, you name it. We’re there.”

Fairmont Senior got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning before allowing a run from Keyser to make it a 2-1 ballgame. The Polar Bear bats were blazing in the bottom of the fourth, bringing in three more runs.

“It feels great. This is the first time in a while that we’ve made it to the state tournament,” senior third baseman Gavin Blair said. “It feels really good to be the team that actually made it.”

The Polar Bears await seeding in the Class AA state tournament, set to begin next Thursday.

“Fairmont Senior baseball doesn’t come out and make states every year,” senior first baseman Gavin Hissam said. “We’re not like our basketball or football teams, but we’re trying to establish that. Become a better team as a whole.”

