Fairmont State to make housing more affordable

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morrow Hall at Fairmont State will be decreasing prices this upcoming fall.

Morrow Hall is the oldest resident hall on campus.

Students will have the opportunity to live on campus at affordable rates.

This is part of a plan to meet student needs at Fairmont State.

“Being from West Virginia myself I know too often the financial struggles that we face. Since the pandemic hit, there’s been some job loss and financial challenges for our families across the state and we know when we go to visit our high schools that there continues to be a growing need for financial assistance,” said Assistant Vice President of Enrolment and Student Life, Alicia Kalka.

A double room in morrow hall is $1600 and a single room is $2100.

