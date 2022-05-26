Firefighter hospitalized while battling Meadowbrook structure fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One firefighter was transported to the hospital early Thursday while battling a structure fire in Meadowbrook.

Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on High Road in Meadowbrook early Thursday morning at approximately 1:41 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story garage with an addition fully engulfed in flames, the post says.

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, the fire started in a small garage.

Meadowbrook fire (Facebook: Spelter Volunteer Fire Department)

Spelter, Shinnston, Lumberport and Nutter Fort Fire Departments all responded to the fire.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials. The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.