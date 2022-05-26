Firefighter hospitalized while battling Meadowbrook structure fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One firefighter was transported to the hospital early Thursday while battling a structure fire in Meadowbrook.
Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on High Road in Meadowbrook early Thursday morning at approximately 1:41 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story garage with an addition fully engulfed in flames, the post says.
According to the Harrison County 911 Center, the fire started in a small garage.
Spelter, Shinnston, Lumberport and Nutter Fort Fire Departments all responded to the fire.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials. The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.
