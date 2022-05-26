Jerome F. Biesczad, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on December 2, 1933, a son of the late Michael Carl and Virginia Patricia Serwatka Biesczad. He was married to Helen Zontek Biesczad, who preceded him in death after 47 years of marriage. Surviving are one sister, Helen Quickle and her husband Burrell of (Locust Heights) Clarksburg; one niece, Michele Lawrie and her husband John of Clarksburg; and one nephew, Kevin Quickle of Redding, PA. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Sister Cecilia Ann Biesczad CSJ, who was a sister of St. Joseph in Wheeling; and two nephews, Christopher Quickle and Thomas Douglas. Mr. Biesczad was a 1951 graduate of Washington Irving High School, attended WV Business College for two years, and was a United States Army Veteran. He was previously employed at Eagle Convex, Simpson Truck and retired from Stuart McMunn Company in the accounting department. Mr. Biesczad was a member of the Serra Club and the Clarksburg JC’s. As a child Jerome was an Altar Boy at Holy Trinity Catholic Church until it closed. He was currently a member of Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Men’s Club. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Walt Jaglea as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral home.

