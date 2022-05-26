Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system in the Central US will lift moisture and warm air into the Eastern US today. This means we will likely have the instability needed for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of them could be on the strong side this afternoon and evening, producing heavy rain and gusty winds at times. So the Storm Prediction Center out west has the western half of NCWV under a Marginal Risk, i.e. we have a small chance of short-lived storms forming. So this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. So we are watching carefully to see what happens. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, feeling slightly hotter because of the humidity. The best chance for rain comes after 8 PM, as a line of rain moves in ahead of a cold front out west. This front will take a while to move out, so expect rain showers and even a few thunderstorms overnight, which could lead to downpours at times. So if you’re traveling tonight, make sure to give yourself some extra time on the roads. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, today and tonight will be warm and rainy. Tomorrow morning, the line of showers and thunderstorms continues pushing east, and it’s not until after 10 AM that the line of rain is out of our area. So the rain could affect your morning commute. Then more showers and isolated thunderstorms take place during the early-evening hours, as the back-end of the low-pressure system moves in. So expect some more rain. Between today and tomorrow night, we’ll likely see up to 1″ of rain in some areas. Besides that, skies will be partly cloudy, with light southerly winds and highs in the mid-70s. Overall, tomorrow will be rainy, and slightly cooler than the past few days, which could affect your Memorial Day commute.

A few rain showers stick around on Saturday, but by Sunday, a high-pressure system dries us out, leading to partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. By Memorial Day, we are back in the upper-80s, with sunny skies, so it’s a good day to go outside. Just make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Thereafter, temperatures climb into the upper-80s and low-90s for the rest of the week. In short, today and tomorrow will bring rain chances, before we dry out on Memorial Day.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the late-morning and early-afternoon. There is a chance of rain today. Winds will come from the south at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s, a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. Overall, it’s a warm, muggy afternoon, with a chance of showers. High: 84.

Tonight: Showers and even a few thunderstorms move in after 10 PM, starting out as scattered showers and thunderstorms, then becoming a steady rain overnight. This steady rain lasts through tonight and tomorrow morning. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southerly winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the low-60s. Overall, it’s a rainy night. Low: 63.

Friday: Rain showers, accompanied by a few downpours, stick around until 8 AM, before moving east by that time. This gives us a break from the rain during the late-morning and early-afternoon. By late-afternoon, however, scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will bring some more rain into our area. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s, a bit cooler than the past few days. Overall, it’s a cloudy, seasonable afternoon, with rain showers. High: 75.

Saturday: A few more rain showers take place in the morning, but by late-afternoon, we should dry out, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, a few degrees below-average. Overall, once the rain leaves, it’s not a bad day. High: 73.

