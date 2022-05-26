Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 26th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone. Well, those showers are now moving in. We’ve been expecting them as we’ve been watching that storm to the west closing in. With those showers, temperatures are coming down too. We are looking to get some heavier showers later this evening and into the overnight hours, with some embedded thunderstorms. Lots of people are getting on the road today and tomorrow. With showers and thunderstorms in the area, it will be hard to avoid any precipitation no matter which direction you travel in. The showers will begin to taper off early on Saturday morning and then through the day, we’ll see some improving conditions with temperatures still below average. On Sunday and through the middle of next week we’ll have plenty of sun in the forecast as well as rising temperatures.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: High: 61

Friday: Rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms: High 75

Saturday: Early light showers then decreasing clouds: High 74

Sunday: Sunny: High 85

