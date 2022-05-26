Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 26th, 2022

Some showers before the holiday weekend begins
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone. Well, those showers are now moving in. We’ve been expecting them as we’ve been watching that storm to the west closing in. With those showers, temperatures are coming down too. We are looking to get some heavier showers later this evening and into the overnight hours, with some embedded thunderstorms. Lots of people are getting on the road today and tomorrow. With showers and thunderstorms in the area, it will be hard to avoid any precipitation no matter which direction you travel in. The showers will begin to taper off early on Saturday morning and then through the day, we’ll see some improving conditions with temperatures still below average. On Sunday and through the middle of next week we’ll have plenty of sun in the forecast as well as rising temperatures.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: High: 61

Friday: Rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms: High 75

Saturday: Early light showers then decreasing clouds: High 74

Sunday: Sunny: High 85

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Bridgeport woman accused of beating child over chores
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Woman life-flighted after propane tank explosion
Stanley "Jason" Barnette
Person of interest sought in West Virginia house fire

Latest News

Convective Outlook for today, May 26, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 26, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 25th, 2022
Expected highs for today, May 25, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 25, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 24th, 2022