VIDEO: Law enforcement in active pursuit of suspect

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of I-79 in Marion County are shut down at mile marker 133 where the vehicle crashed.

According to the Harrison County scanner, there are at least three suspects. One suspect is reportedly in custody with gunshot wounds. It is believed that there are two other suspects that fled the scene and are not in custody.

Officers reported on the scanner that there were multiple shots fired throughout the chase from Bridgeport to Marion County.

East Fairmont is currently in lockdown as the suspects are near the area, according to the Marion County Superintendent.

The Superintendent said students and families that were on campus for evening activities are safe. They remain in communication with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 dogs are patrolling the woods near the scene in search of additional suspects.

Road blocks are reportedly being set up on Airport Road and Millersville Road.

ORIGINAL STORY

A pursuit that began in Bridgeport has made its way to Marion County.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were in pursuit of the vehicle.

The suspect has reportedly crashed near Kingmont and has fled on foot.

