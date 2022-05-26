Lawmakers want workgroup to help address jail overcrowding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers aim to form a workgroup to help address overcrowding in the state’s regional jail system, according to a published report.

Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly made the announcement during a legislative interim committee meeting Sunday in Morgantown, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. Kelly said he hoped a workgroup could convene by September.

“This is a good opportunity for us to bring everybody to the table to have open discussions, because everybody in the room will admit that everybody in the room is suffering from this,” Kelly said.

As of Tuesday, there were 5,320 people incarcerated in 10 regional jails that are equipped to hold 4,265, according to state data.

The workgroup will also look at alleviating some of the cost burden counties have to incarcerate inmates in the jail system, he said.

