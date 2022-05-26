Advertisement

Memorial Day Weekend begins ‘100 deadliest days’ for crashes

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Even though it’s a fun time of year, it’s also a dangerous time for drivers.

Memorial Day Weekend is big for traveling and law enforcement wants to keep people safe.

Harrison County Chief Deputy Scott Lattea says an increase in travel increases accidents.

“Traffic definitely picks up this weekend and lasts throughout the summer, so yeah we see a lot more cars on the road,” Lattea said. “We see a lot more accidents this weekend and unfortunately we see a lot more fatalities during the summertime.”

According to AAA, the 100 days spanning from Memorial Day to Labor Day are marked with more fatal crashes than any other point during the year, especially for teens.

Lattea says there are certain precautions people can make to remain safer.

“Keep it slow be courteous of other drivers,” Lattea said. “Definitely if you’re on a trip traveling for vacation to see other family, you may check your tires, check your air pressure, make sure your cars in good working condition before you leave and other than that just be safe.”

Lattea says law enforcement is going to be enforcing safer driving for this weekend especially and throughout the summer.

