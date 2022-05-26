Advertisement

Mississippi hunters demand action after game warden makes racist social media posts

Hunters in Mississippi are concerned after a game warden shared racist photos and comments on social media. (Source: WLBT, Devin Cockrell, Drik Carr)
By Holly Emery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – “Bigoted and racist”: That’s what some hunters and outdoorsmen are calling a game warden in Mississippi after he shared several Facebook pictures and comments about a Black Santa Claus.

Game warden Robert Patrick’s post included comments such as, “that last chimney you went down Santa was mighty smutty,” “is that a 9 mm in my back or a gift?” and “you say you want Kentucky Fried Chicken with your milk and cookies?”

These comments are causing concern in the hunting community. Residents Devin Cockrell and Drik Carr said they are fed up with the comments.

“I saw him post a picture with a Black Santa Claus, and he kept on saying further and further into the racist jokes,” Cockrell said. “If he’s able to come onto your property, I mean, there’s no limit to how he can exercise his prejudice.”

Carr expressed concern with the warden’s level of authority.

“I mean, that’s scary because he’s walking around with a gun, and he’s got this authority, this badge, you know?” Carr said.

Cockrell and Carr said the comments are also impacting where they go hunting.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere near an area that that man has jurisdiction,” Cockrell said. “(It’s) just not conduct I want to have to deal with in the field, much less know that’s what’s policing everyone else in that area.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks website, their policy “does not allow discrimination on the basis of race.” WLBT contacted the department for a response, and they said they would not comment on a personnel matter.

Cockrell and Carr said they hope by bringing the posts to the attention of the public, something will be done.

“He’s bragged on his post, ‘I’ve been here 33 years.’ You’ve been getting away with this for 33 years. It’s ridiculous. It is ridiculous,” Carr said.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Bridgeport woman accused of beating child over chores
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Woman life-flighted after propane tank explosion
Stanley "Jason" Barnette
Person of interest sought in West Virginia house fire

Latest News

FILE - Alan White performs at Rose Bar on April 8, 2017, in New York. White, the longtime...
Alan White, longtime drummer for Yes, dead at 72
FILE - Karla Hailer, a fifth-grade teacher from Scituate, Mass., takes a video on July 19,...
329 years later, last Salem ‘witch’ who wasn’t is pardoned
FILE - Andy Fletcher of the band Depeche Mode performs in concert during their "Global Spirit...
Depeche Mode founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies at 60
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, May 26
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, May 26
Wetzel County teacher resigns amid investigation
Wetzel County teacher resigns amid investigation