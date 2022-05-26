Advertisement

VIDEO: Multiple crews respond to barn fire in Bridgeport

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least 7 fire crews have responded to a barn fire in Bridgeport.

The call for the fire came in at approximately 2:51 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The fire is located on Nixon Hollow Road, officials said.

Authorities said there have not been any reported injuries in the fire, but a horse was trapped in the barn when it caught fire. The horse’s condition is unknown.

Harrison County and Taylor County EMS responded to the fire in addition to Boothsville, Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston and Worthington Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Bridgeport woman accused of beating child over chores
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Woman life-flighted after propane tank explosion
Stanley "Jason" Barnette
Person of interest sought in West Virginia house fire

Latest News

Call this number if you have information about a threat to a local school
WVU announces football game times and networks for opening games
Bridgeport barn fire
Wetzel County teacher resigns amid investigation