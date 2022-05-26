VIDEO: Multiple crews respond to barn fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least 7 fire crews have responded to a barn fire in Bridgeport.

The call for the fire came in at approximately 2:51 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The fire is located on Nixon Hollow Road, officials said.

Authorities said there have not been any reported injuries in the fire, but a horse was trapped in the barn when it caught fire. The horse’s condition is unknown.

Harrison County and Taylor County EMS responded to the fire in addition to Boothsville, Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston and Worthington Fire Departments.

