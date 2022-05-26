St. Francis Central Catholic holds the first ACE fund award presentation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There was not a dry eye in the gym of St. Francis Central Catholic School as the community gathered for the first annual Adrianna Chico Evans award.

Adrianna was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, teacher, and friend who went to her heavenly home in October 2021.

Following her passing Adrianna’s father, Robert Chico and St. Francis’s principal, Arthur Moore, worked together to create the ACE fund foundation in her honor.

This award went to a teacher that goes above and beyond in the classroom, much as Adrianna did.

“Adrianna would be embarrassed by all these activities this evening, but as her father, I am very proud of what she achieved in such a short life period,” Chico said.

He added he was humbled to hear all the stories shared by Adrianna’s former students and their parents, as he knew she loved them as much as they loved her.

“I would ask her from time to time. Don’t you get tired of this? She said I love it, dad. I absolutely love it,” Chico shared.

The ACE Family Fund’s Governing Board read the 2022 nominations and selected art teacher Nora Sheets as the first ACE award winner.

Sheets received $2,500 and will have her name on a plaque that would be updated to feature each year’s winner.

Chico added that this award isn’t just about his daughter but the profession she loved so dearly.

“We think it’s so important that teachers be recognized for their excellence in the classroom. That is exactly what ACE does,” he explained.

