Supermarket chain donating $500K to families affected in elementary school mass shooting

Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced it would commit $500,000 to help the families devastated by...
Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced it would commit $500,000 to help the families devastated by the devasting school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.(Jae C. Hong/AP)
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas-based grocery company is committing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the victims’ families from Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde.

KWTX reports the supermarket chain H-E-B, based in San Antonio, announced Wednesday it would commit $500,000 to help the families devasted by the shooting rampage.

“With heavy hearts, Texans witnessed another senseless act of violence. This time, at an elementary school in Uvalde, taking more than 20 innocent lives,” the company shared in a news release. “As a member of the Uvalde community for decades, H-E-B is committed to supporting our partners and neighbors who have been affected by this tragic situation.”

Starting Wednesday, all H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can also help via in-store donations for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100.

H-E-B representatives said additional donations could be made online, with all funds going to Uvalde families.

