West Virginia falls to Oklahoma in first game of Big 12 Tournament

Peyton Graham’s grand slam paved way for Sooners
West Virginia baseball
West Virginia baseball(ESPN+)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WDTV) - An early Oklahoma lead held through the rest of the contest between the Sooners and West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Peyton Graham followed the first run of the game with four more, posting a grand slam in the second inning to lead 5-0. The Sooners added another run in the fourth.

West Virginia found some life late, scoring one run in the eighth and two home runs in the ninth from Grant Hussey and JJ Wetherholt to trail 6-4.

The Mountaineers fall to the losers’ bracket and will face Kansas State Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET, facing elimination with a loss. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

