Wetzel County teacher resigns amid investigation

(WAFB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A teacher in Wetzel County has resigned in the midst of an investigation of alleged inappropriate conduct with a student.

Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells told 5 News the Board of Education held a special session on Wednesday to approve the resignation of Drew Schmalz, a now-former English teacher at Magnolia High School.

Schmalz submitted the resignation last week following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

State Police is currently investigating the case.

