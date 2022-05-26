Wetzel County teacher resigns amid investigation

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A teacher in Wetzel County has resigned in the midst of an investigation of alleged inappropriate conduct with a student.

Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells told 5 News the Board of Education held a special session on Wednesday to approve the resignation of Drew Schmalz, a now-former English teacher at Magnolia High School.

Schmalz submitted the resignation last week following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

State Police is currently investigating the case.

