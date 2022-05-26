Woman life-flighted after propane tank explosion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was life-flighted Thursday after officials said a propane tank exploded at her home in Meadowbrook.

The call about the incident on Shinnston Pike in Meadowbrook was received at 11:46 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, was life-flighted to the hospital shortly after at 11:59 a.m. due to burns sustained from the incident.

Her condition and any additional injuries are not known at this time.

Bridgeport and Spelter Fire Departments responded to the incident in addition to Harrison County EMS. The Spelter Fire Department assisted with the landing zone, officials said.

Officials were not able to provide other details about the damages caused by the propane tank explosion.

