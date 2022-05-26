WV bishop wants special session to ban assault weapons

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A top church official is calling for a ban on assault weapons in West Virginia.

Rev. Mark Brennan, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, is asking Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the legislature to ban the weapons in the wake of the Texas school shooting.

Brennan made the comments Thursday during a segment with MetroNews radio host Hoppy Kercheval.

Tim Bishop, a diocese spokesman, told 5 News Brennan has not yet spoken personally with Justice about the issue but plans to.

“We must now do more than offer prayers and support,” Brennan said in a statement following the shooting. “We must encourage concrete action in the hopes that never again are school children the target of these heinous acts of violence.”

Brennan’s statement goes on to say, “We must do more as a society to limit the availability of these types of weapons; especially to those whose sole purpose is to use such weapons to commit atrocities against our brothers and sisters. I call on everyone to pray for an end to this evil and implore both gun owners and our elected officials to work together and take action to ensure the safety of our children, our schools, our churches, and our communities.”

Twenty-one people -- including 19 students -- were killed in the shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, carried out by an 18-year-old using an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.

The shooter legally bought the rifle and a second one like it last week, just after his birthday, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.