W.Va. PSC says Suddenlink can repay $2.2 million in installments

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission said Suddenlink still must pay up more than $2 million, but now they’re allowed to pay it back in installments.

In February, the PSC ruled that Suddenlink had failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers, issuing a $2.2 million fine to be paid out in a lump sum to customers. It will come in the form of a credit on one of their bills.

On Wednesday, the PSC issued a ruling that said those payments can be made to customers in installments over a 60-day period.

The also originally said Suddenlink was required to open a call center in West Virginia. Plans for that call center were due by May 11, but no such plans have been announced.

