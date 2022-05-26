WVU announces football game times and networks for opening games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The game times and broadcast partners for West Virginia’s first three football games and non-Saturday games for the 2022 season have been announced by the TV Networks through the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conference offices.

West Virginia’s season opener at Pitt in the 105th Backyard Brawl, played on Thursday, Sept. 1, will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. Games two and three will be played at Milan Puskar Stadium.

In a 6 p.m. night-time kickoff, the Mountaineers’ home and Big 12 opener against Kansas on Sept. 10, will be televised on Big 12 Now.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Mountaineers will play host to Towson on Big 12 Now at 1 p.m.

Game four on Sept. 22 will be a second Thursday night game as WVU travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, to face Virginia Tech in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy. It will be televised on ESPN at 7:30 p.m., ET.

WVU will play its third Thursday night game of the season at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 13, as it faces Baylor on FS1 at 7 p.m.

Starting with Texas on Oct. 1, the Big 12 Conference game times and network partners will be released on either a 12-day or six-day window prior to the date of the game.

The Oklahoma State game at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 26 will be televised on one of the ESPN linear platforms. The time will be announced on the normal 12-day/6-day selection process.

Season tickets are now on sale for West Virginia’s six-game home schedule and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

Current Mountaineer Athletic Club members and football season ticket holders can now request priority single-game tickets for 2022 home and away games by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com and then clicking ‘Football’ for exclusive access. The priority deadline to request tickets is June 24.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.